Three biopics on J Jayalalithaa announced

Three biopics on late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa are in the pipeline. Vibri Media was the first to announce a biopic which will be helmed by AL Vijay. The first look of the project is expected to be unveiled on February 24.

“We at Vibri have a vision of telling real stories and director Vijay is overseeing the pre-production work of the film himself as per our vision,” said producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri in a statement. The biopic will be made in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

A few days after the announcement, director Priyadharshini, who is currently helming Shakti starring Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, announced that she would also be helming a biopic on the late AIADMK leader. Priyadharshini also stated that work on the project started in May. The filmmaker stated that filming will commence from February 24, Jayalalithaa’s birthday.

Days after this announcement, a third project helmed by veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja was announced. According to reports, the film will be named Amma: Puratchi Thalaivi. There is also speculation that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Shetty are in talks to play the role. This project will be produced by Adithya Bharadwaj. The biopic is expected to begin shooting tentatively by December.

Jayalalithaa was a popular actor before she entered politics under her mentor MG Ramachandran’s tutelage.

