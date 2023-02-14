scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
This is how Trisha celebrated her Valentine’s Day on the sets of Leo in Kashmir

On Valentine's Day, Trisha took to Instagram to share pictures from the Kashmir sets of Vijay-starrer Leo.

TrishaTrisha will be seen next in Leo.
After going through a rough patch due to a series of flops, Trisha made a comeback in Ponniyin Selvan 1 as Kundhavai. Now, she is teaming up with Vijay for the much-anticipated film, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The team is currently camped in Kashmir for the shoot, and that’s where Trisha celebrated her Valentine’s Day.

Trisha got a bouquet of flowers for Valentine’s Day. The actor shared a pretty picture of the red flowers with the background of snow-covered Kashmir. It is unknown who is the sender of the flowers.

Trisha's Insta story Trisha’s Insta story.

Trisha also shared a picture with the crew of Leo, and wrote, “Coz we dressed for Valentine’s Day.”

Trisha with her on sets of Leo Trisha with the crew of Leo.
ALSO READ |Clip of Vijay from Leo sets in Kashmir leaked. Watch

There are a lot of expectations from Leo as Trisha is joining hands with Vijay after a gap of 14 years. The two last acted together in Kuruvi which was released in 2008. Another high point of Leo is that it is expected to be part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which has Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Karthi’s Kaithi.

Other than Vijay and Trisha, the film has Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Myssskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, and Mathew Thomas. Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for Vijay’s Kaththi, Beast, and Master, is teaming up with the star again in the film. Leo will be released on October 19 this year.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 20:31 IST
