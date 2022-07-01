This fan-made version of ‘Arabic Kuthu’ is an impressive tribute to Beast star Vijay

The dance number “Arabic Kuthu” from Tamil actor Vijay’s Beast broke the internet upon its release. At one time, it seemed the whole world was grooving to the hit song. And the craze around “Arabic Kuthu” seemingly continues to rage even months after its initial release.

The latest recreation of the song’s choreography is winning hearts on the internet. The dance performance features a group of teenagers grooving to the song in costumes that closely resemble the original. There are countless dance covers of this song on the internet. But, what sets this version apart from others is its strong production value and the main performers, Dinesh and Monika, who not only flawlessly perform the dance moves but also mimic the style and grace of Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

The lyrics of “Arabic Kuthu” were written by Sivakarthikeyan. And the song was composed Anirudh Ravichander, who also crooned the song with Jonita Gandhi. The song featured in Beast, which was written and directed by Nelson.

The lyrical video of the song has so far garnered over 440 million views just on YouTube in the last four months. The music video of the song, which was released a month ago, has been watched over 135 million times on YouTube.

Beast was released earlier this year to poor reviews. However, the film ended up becoming successful at the box office.