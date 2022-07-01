scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

This fan-made version of ‘Arabic Kuthu’ is an impressive tribute to Beast star Vijay

Arabic Kuthu, pictured on Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 1, 2022 3:14:13 pm
Arabic KuthuThe latest recreation of Arabic Kuthu is going viral.

The dance number “Arabic Kuthu” from Tamil actor Vijay’s Beast broke the internet upon its release. At one time, it seemed the whole world was grooving to the hit song. And the craze around “Arabic Kuthu” seemingly continues to rage even months after its initial release.

The latest recreation of the song’s choreography is winning hearts on the internet. The dance performance features a group of teenagers grooving to the song in costumes that closely resemble the original. There are countless dance covers of this song on the internet. But, what sets this version apart from others is its strong production value and the main performers, Dinesh and Monika, who not only flawlessly perform the dance moves but also mimic the style and grace of Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read |The best and the worst Telugu films of 2022 so far: RRR, Major, Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Bheemla Nayak on the list

The lyrics of “Arabic Kuthu” were written by Sivakarthikeyan. And the song was composed Anirudh Ravichander, who also crooned the song with Jonita Gandhi. The song featured in Beast, which was written and directed by Nelson.

The lyrical video of the song has so far garnered over 440 million views just on YouTube in the last four months. The music video of the song, which was released a month ago, has been watched over 135 million times on YouTube.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

Beast was released earlier this year to poor reviews. However, the film ended up becoming successful at the box office.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Taapsee Pannu
From Thappad to Chhapaak: 10 women-led films which offered a wave of fresh content
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement