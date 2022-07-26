scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Thiruchitrambalam’s third song gets release date; Dhanush says ‘It’s very special’

Thiruchitrambalam song Life of Pazham is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Vivek.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 26, 2022 1:52:25 pm
Dhanush's ThiruchitrambalamPoster of Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam (Image courtesy: Twitter| Sun Pictures)

“Life of Pazham”, the third song from Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam is all set to be released on July 27. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with fans and said that the song is “very special”.

He tweeted, “This one is very special sung by @anirudhofficial and written by my beloved @Lyricist_Vivek, Life of Pazham is an experience.  The third single from #Thiruchitrambalam releases Tom (sic).”

The songs “Thaai Kelavi” and “Megham Karukatha” were released earlier on YouTube to a great response. While “Thaai Kelavi”, written and sung by Dhanush, has garnered more than 7 million views, “Megham Karukatha” has hit the 2 million views mark.

ALSO READ: |The Gray Man movie review: Despite two charismatic leads and an efficient Dhanush, the film is just serviceable

Thiruchitrambalam marks the first collaboration of Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander in seven years. The duo, fondly known as DnA, have collaborated on chartbuster albums like 3, Velaiyilla Pattathari and Maari. However, for reasons unknown they stopped collaborating over the past few years until now.

Thiruchitrambalam also marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and director Mithran Jawahar, after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran. The film, slated to hit screens on August 18, also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rashi Khanna and Prakash Raj.

Currently, Dhanush is seen in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man, which is streaming on Netflix. He has Vaathi and Sir in the pipeline.

