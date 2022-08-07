scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Thiruchitrambalam trailer: Dhanush promises a heartwarming comedy drama

Dhanush on Sunday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, which is produced by Sun Pictures.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 7, 2022 7:45:29 pm
Dhanush in ThirchitrambalamDhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is helmed by Mithran Jawahar.

The trailer of Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam is out, and it promises a heartwarming comedy drama. Dhanush is playing the titular character, who is a delivery guy.

The upcoming movie is a bit reminiscent of Dhanush’s 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari, where the father and son don’t get along well. In Thiruchitrambalam too, the protagonist seems to have issues with his father, a policeman (played by Prakash Raj). However, everything seems pretty light-hearted in the film, and it is good to see Dhanush back in the comedy zone after a while.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration of actor Dhanush and director Mithran Jawahar, who have worked together in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Other than Dhanush and Prakash Raj, Thiruchitrambalam also stars Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Munishkanth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
The power in the purse stringsPremium
The power in the purse strings

The film also brings back the popular duo – Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush. Fondly known as DnA, the combo is known for churning out chartbusters. However, after Dhanush’s Thanga Magan, the two stopped teaming up for projects.

Here’s the trailer of Thiruchitrambalam:

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently confirmed that he is part of the expanding universe of The Gray Man. He released an audio clip in which his character Avik San is heard warning Six (Ryan Reynolds) to steer clear of his way. This confirms that Dhanush will be part of the sequel to The Gray Man. However, it is still unknown if the spin-off of The Gray Man, which was confirmed by the makers, is for Avik San’s character.

ALSO READ |Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch

Dhanush also has Vaathi and Naane Varuven in the pipeline. Vaathi marks the first Tamil-Telugu bilingual of Dhanush. On the other hand, there are a lot of expectations from Naane Varuven as it is directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan. The two have made iconic films in the past like Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Thiruchitrambalam will be released in theatres on August 18.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 07:34:19 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

2

Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country's space sector

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold, silver for India in men’s triple jump

5

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena's rival, the Rajasthan ...
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena's rival, the Rajasthan ...
Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouri...
Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouri...
After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
Kidnapped Mumbai girl: 'They were good to me initially... later, beat me with a belt'

Kidnapped Mumbai girl: 'They were good to me initially... later, beat me with a belt'

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Glimpses from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Paris vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement