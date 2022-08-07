Thiruchitrambalam trailer: Dhanush promises a heartwarming comedy drama

The trailer of Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam is out, and it promises a heartwarming comedy drama. Dhanush is playing the titular character, who is a delivery guy.

The upcoming movie is a bit reminiscent of Dhanush’s 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari, where the father and son don’t get along well. In Thiruchitrambalam too, the protagonist seems to have issues with his father, a policeman (played by Prakash Raj). However, everything seems pretty light-hearted in the film, and it is good to see Dhanush back in the comedy zone after a while.

The movie marks the fourth collaboration of actor Dhanush and director Mithran Jawahar, who have worked together in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Other than Dhanush and Prakash Raj, Thiruchitrambalam also stars Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Munishkanth.

The film also brings back the popular duo – Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush. Fondly known as DnA, the combo is known for churning out chartbusters. However, after Dhanush’s Thanga Magan, the two stopped teaming up for projects.

Here’s the trailer of Thiruchitrambalam:

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently confirmed that he is part of the expanding universe of The Gray Man. He released an audio clip in which his character Avik San is heard warning Six (Ryan Reynolds) to steer clear of his way. This confirms that Dhanush will be part of the sequel to The Gray Man. However, it is still unknown if the spin-off of The Gray Man, which was confirmed by the makers, is for Avik San’s character.

Dhanush also has Vaathi and Naane Varuven in the pipeline. Vaathi marks the first Tamil-Telugu bilingual of Dhanush. On the other hand, there are a lot of expectations from Naane Varuven as it is directed by Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan. The two have made iconic films in the past like Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Thiruchitrambalam will be released in theatres on August 18.