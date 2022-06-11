Dhanush’s first look from Thiruchitrambalam out, fans call it a ‘blockbuster’. Watch

The makers of Thiruchitrambalam have been keeping fans on their toes. Earlier this week, they announced that they will be releasing the first looks of their star cast one after another, and since then, the fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of Dhanush from the film. Earlier, a poster hinted that Dhanush’s character is an Ilaiyaraja fan. On Saturday, Dhanush took to his Twitter account to share his first look teaser.

The actor, who plays the titular character, is seen sleeping with his head down on his scooter. He wakes up in a jolt, and as he does that, light-hearted music starts to play. While the theme of the film is yet to be revealed, fans are sure looking forward to the film, which is touted to be a family entertainer. As soon as the teaser was released, fans speculated that the actor is playing a food delivery agent. Many of his well-wishers have already declared the film a “blockbuster.” Another fan’s comment read, “So happy to see our king in a middle class boy character.”

Apart from Dhanush, the film will see Nithya Menen as Shobana, Raashii Khanna as Anusha, Prakaash Raj as Inspector Neelakandan Dhan. Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam will be produced by Sun Pictures. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Mithran and Dhanush after Yaaradi Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Dhanush has many interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. The film will see him sharing the screen space with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and others.