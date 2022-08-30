scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Thiruchitrambalam box office: Film eyes Rs 100 cr worldwide haul, emerge as Dhanush’s biggest Tamil hit

Dhanush's recent release Thiruchitrambalam has performed exceedingly well at the box office, giving him an edge over other releases.

DhanushActor Dhanush's recent release Thiruchitrambalam continues to perform well at the box office. (Photo: Instagram/dhanushkraja)

Actor Dhanush’s recent release Thiruchitrambalam has performed well on its second weekend of release as well. The film managed to collect Rs 11 crore, bringing the box office collection to Rs 60 crore in India. The film has grossed Rs 23 crore in the overseas market.

According to Pinkvilla, the film has become the highest grossing Tamil film for Dhanush. The movie had collected almost Rs 47.25 crore at the box office in its first week of release. For its second weekend, the movie collected Rs 2 cr, Rs 4.50 cr, Rs 5 cr and Rs 1.50 cr on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively. The movie also marks Dhanush’s biggest Tamil hit, who was previously seen in Maaran.

For Dhanush, after Thiruchitrambalam, Karnan stands as the highest grosser with Rs 51 core collections. However, it is important to note that the theatrical run of 2021 film Karnan was cut short due to Covid 19 as theatres were closed due to the rising cases. The actor’s previous release Maaran didn’t perform well and wasn’t liked by the audience. Although it was a digital release, the movie failed to engage audience and the actor’s performance was considered wasted.

Thiruchitrambalam is directed by Mithran R Jawahar and also stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj amongst others. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran. Post this, Dhanish will be seen in Vaathi and his debut Telugu project Sir. He will also be seen in the second season of American series The Gray Man.

For Dhanush, the all time highest grosses remains Bollywood film Raanjhanaa, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie had collected Rs 83 crore in India and 94 crore worldwide. It starred Dhanush and actor Sonam Kapoor in the leading role and was a small town love story with a dark undertone.

The film, which also starred Abhay Deol, was Dhanush’s debut in Hindi cinema. Later, he also did Shamitabh but the film failed to impress the audience. He was recently seen in another Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, where he shared screen with actor Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:34:37 pm
