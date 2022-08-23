Thiruchitramabalam box office collection: Dhanush-Nithya Menen film heads towards Rs 50 cr in Tamil Nadu

Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is having a great run at the box office and has smashed the post-pandemic notion that only larger-than-life movies will work at the box office. The rom-com, which is also a family drama, has raked in good reviews from critics and the audience. According to reports, the film has collected about Rs 39 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office and will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the next few days. The film grossed Rs 50 crore with its 4-day total worldwide.
A Complete Entertainer🥳 #ThiruchitrambalamBlockBuster@dhanushkraja @anirudhofficial #Bharathiraja @prakashraaj @MithranRJawahar @MenenNithya @RaashiiKhanna_ @priya_Bshankar @silvastunt @omdop @editor_prasanna @jacki_art @theSreyas pic.twitter.com/CwJSwRht3S
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 23, 2022
#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office
Had a FANTASTIC Sunday.
Day 1 – ₹ 9.52 cr
Day 2 – ₹ 8.79 cr
Day 3 – ₹ 10.24 cr
Day 4 – ₹ 11.03 cr
Total – ₹ 39.58 cr#Dhanush
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 22, 2022
There is a steady rise in the box office collection of Thiruchitramabalam because of the positive word-of-mouth reviews. Despite telling a cliched love story, the film has worked well with the family audience. Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead role, the film is about a food delivery guy, who struggles to find love because of his grief and trauma.
Thiruchitramabalam is also lauded for top-notch performances from Nithya Menen and filmmaker Bharathiraja, who have turned the film into a light-hearted comedy with many emotional moments. According to industry trackers, the film is also having a dream run in overseas markets like UK and France.
#Thiruchitrambalam France 🇫🇷 9,000+ admissions.. Opening weekend..
Already, @dhanushkraja ‘s highest Grosser in France 🇫🇷 🔥
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 22, 2022
At the UK 🇬🇧 Box Office, #Thiruchitrambalam ‘s gross for the opening weekend is £132,109 [₹ 1.25 Crs].. 🔥
Already, @dhanushkraja ‘s highest Grosser in UK 🇬🇧
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 22, 2022
Directed by Mithran Jawahar, in his fourth collaboration with Dhanush, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichandran. Another selling point of the film is the reunion of Dhanush and Anirudh, fondly known as DnA. The two joined hands after a gap of seven years.
