Kamal Haasan: My brother sensed that I would enter politics after watching Thevar Magan

Vishwaroopam 2 actor Kamal Haasan, fondly known as Ulaganayagan, recently opened up about his films that had a bit of politics in it.

“My brother sensed that I would enter politics some 20-25 years back after watching Thevar Magan. With Marudhanayagam, he asked if it was my last film and why I was putting my all into the project. He didn’t want me to get into politics and said that I was meant for ‘more’,” Kamal told Film Companion.

Kamal Haasan added that his mind was set by the time Virumaandi happened. “There was no reason for the film to get into trouble. They like my brother had sensed my political inclinations. I got discrete messages to join the party. I was offered Rs 100 crore of money. But it enraged me and I kept moving.”

In the interview, the actor-turned-politician also compared himself to the late political commentator Cho Ramaswamy, who he said was pushed into politics. “But I won’t be an armchair critic. I will walk the talk and fight the battle,” he said.

The Vishwaroopam 2 actor further said he signed Indian 2, which is most likely to be his last film, with an eye on his political career. “Indian 2 was signed with an eye on my political career. The filmmaker got an idea when he saw my tweets. I wanted him to give him the franchise and wanted to try a decade back. But he was reluctant,” said Kamal.

