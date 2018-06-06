From script to shoot: The story of how Kaala came into being

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hits the screens on June 7. Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hits the screens on June 7.

It is not every day that a superstar decides to work with a fairly young director with just two films in his repertoire. It is rarer for superstars to work with the same director consecutively. Rajinikanth is teaming up with Pa Ranjith for the second consecutive time after Kabali. Reeling from a series of flops, Rajini admitted to opening up to newer avenues. He said, “Lingaa was a story I really liked. It was about water scarcity; my only dream has been to unite the south Indian rivers. I would die peacefully if that happens. But that didn’t work as well as we expected. Then I realized, one should be good but not too good both on screen and off screen.”

His daughter Soundarya introduced Ranjith to Rajini. The duo discussed the idea of a film and Ranjith asked for some time to give a script. But Ranjith didn’t revert in time. “When I met him later, Ranjith was hesitant. He told me there was something missing when I asked about the delay. He told me that it was a lifetime opportunity and that if he messes this up, he won’t have a career. I realised he wasn’t an opportunist and decided he was the director,” recalled Rajinikanth.

Later, Rajinikanth received an almost final script and recalled it to be the first Tamil film script he received in several decades. After some hesitation, Rajini agreed to the film. And after seeing it, he congratulated Ranjith as he had proved himself as a director.

After Kabali, the hunt for the next script began. In a casual jibe, Rajini asked his daughter (also Dhanush’s wife) Aishwarya if they would produce a film with him. Dhanush immediately agreed and a narration session with Vetrimaaran also happened. But despite being a good script, Rajini didn’t agree as he felt the film was “too political”. The gap was lengthening and he decided to call Ranjith again. But this time, Rajini was sure that it had to be a commercial film. If Kabali had been Ranjith’s film, this had to be both Ranjith’s and Rajini’s film. While the initial idea was to make a sequel to Kabali, Rajini suggested the idea of making a film set in Mumbai and thus, Kaala was born.

“Ranjith went to Mumbai for three months and came back with Kaala. Ranjith would not end his life as a director. He isn’t selfish. He wants to do good for his community, people and everyone around him. I have never met anyone who feels so deeply at his age. I have had two formidable villains until now – Baasha’s Antony and Padayappa’s Neelambari. Now we have one more. I was so excited with Nana Patekar on board. It’s a very different film and I believe that it would work. Ranjith is a producer’s director,“ he said.

