The massive body tranformation of Silambarasan: From eating five biriyanis daily to turning vegetarian

In 2011, Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, had flaunted his washboard abs in the film Osthe, which was the Tamil remake of Salman Khan’s blockbuster Dabangg. Three films later, in Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, he had gained weight, and from the way he looked and acted, everything had changed drastically.

On the career front, the “bad-boy” image of Simbu had finally taken its toll. He found himself in the middle of various controversies and there was even a ban from the producers’ council of Tamil cinema against him for his “unprofessional behavior.” For four years, he had no work, he stayed home, and hit the lowest point in his career and personal life.

It was during the wedding of his best friend Mahat Raghavendra in 2020, Simbu met the former’s fitness trainer Sandeep Raj. And soon after he started making little healthy choices that resulted in a body transformation.

However, the trigger to leave the unhealthy phase of his life came during the making of director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. “There was a shot in the movie where I had to run fast. After the scene, I experienced a lot of pain in my knee joints. At the time, my physical activity was zero. I used to sit in a chair all day at home and didn’t go to the gym. So when I ran for the scene after a long time, it caused me a lot of pain. I cried like anything that day. I was inconsolable. And after watching the film many pointed out that I couldn’t even run. Cut to Maanaadu. I had to run for a scene, and nobody could catch me,” Simbu had recalled earlier.

Earlier in an interview, Sandeep Raj had revealed that Simbu used to eat about five biryanis a day. And when he began his weight loss journey, he quit eating meat. He ate a lot of vegetables, and he cooked for himself to make his meals tasty. Besides the strict diet, he followed a fitness routine where he was required to stay on his feet for about 8 hours every day. His day began as early as 4:30 am and the fitness routine included walking, weight training, swimming, playing sports, and cardio. His rigorous workout schedule was supplemented with a lot of rest and nutritious meals. And by February 2021, he lost almost 10 kgs.

During the interview, Sandeep revealed that the last time he checked, Simbu was under 70 kg. And he also promised soon Simbu will release a short film showing the latter’s weight loss journey, which he claimed would give Aamir Khan’s transformational video for Dangal a run for the money.