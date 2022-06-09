‘The love of my life, Nayanthara’: Vignesh Shivan pens heartfelt note on wedding day

Hours before getting married to his long-time girlfriend, actor Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram page to share his excitement with his followers. He expressed his gratitude for the people’s continued support, which has made his life “beautiful.”

“Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! (sic),” he wrote.

Nayanthara had acted in Vignesh’s 2015 directorial hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The duo hit off instantly and have been together since. Last year, they got engaged in a private ceremony without any announcement. However, the ring on Nayanthara’s finger, spotted by her fans on social media posts, gave away the news. Nayanthara during a movie promotion on a television show confirmed that it was, indeed, an engagement ring.

“Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to

starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends (sic),” Vignesh added in his latest Instagram post.

The couple tied the knot at 8:30 AM on Thursday at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. They had earlier planned to get married at Tirupati but owing to “logistical reasons” they changed the venue to the Mahabalipuram resort. The wedding celebrations will be attended by the who’s who of the film industry. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to have already reached Chennai to wish the newlywed couple in person. It’s worth noting that Nayanthara is playing the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan, which is written and directed by Atlee.