Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

The Great Indian Kitchen Tamil trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh steps into Nimisha Sajayan’s shoes

The acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen has been remade in Tamil with Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role.

Aishwarya RajeshAishwarya Rajesh in the Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen.

The Great Indian Kitchen, the acclaimed Malayalam film, has been remade in Tamil with Aishwarya Rajesh of Vada Chennai fame in the lead role. The trailer of the upcoming movie is out, and the Tamil version looks larger in terms of scale. On top of it, the remake lacks the realism of the original film and things are on the face contrary to the subtle nature of the original.

Aishwarya, who is known for films like Vada Chennai and Kanaa, is stepping into the shoes of Nimisha Sajayan from the original version. Director R Kannan, who has made films like Jeyamkondan and Venthaan Vendraan, is helming the project.

Kannan hasn’t had a big hit in the past few years, and the upcoming film might put an end to the rough patch in his career.

Other than Aishwarya Rajesh, Rahul Ravindran is playing a pivotal role in the film, which has music by Jerry Silvester Vincent.

The Great Indian Kitchen, directed by Jeo Baby, is a painful portrayal of women in our households, who are reduced to cooks and deprived of basic human respect by the men in our homes.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 03:49:44 pm
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 03:49:44 pm
