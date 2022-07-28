scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Can’t get over Dhanush’s Avik San’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here are 5 other fight sequences of the actor

On Dhanush’s 39th birthday, here are some of the best action sequences of the 'sexy Tamil friend'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 28, 2022 8:19:18 am
dhanushDhanush in a still from The Gray Man.

“How do the Russo Brothers know me?” It’s one question Dhanush kept asking all the crew and cast members of the recently-released Netflix film The Gray Man, in which he plays a formidable assassin named Avik San. Well, it turns out that Russo Brothers, known for their Marvel films, have actually seen a few of Dhanush’s fight sequences in the past – some of which even inspired them while making their superhero films.

In an interview with ET Times, Joe Russo said, “It was interesting that while we were working on the Marvel movies, we would research action sequences from other films as inspiration and look for ideas. A lot of times we’d look at clips from other movies. I noticed that we would see a lot of clips of Dhanush in action. After seeing two or three clips, I was like, ‘Who is this?’ That’s how we came to know Dhanush. Dhanush inspired a couple of sequences and hand-to-hand combat scenes in those movies.” Well, we would not know the exact Dhanush films that inspired Marvel movies, but we hope they are among the list of fight sequences we have come up with on his 39th birthday.

Jagamae Thanthiram: Taking on the White Power

There’s an eerie similarity between the final showdown of Jagamae Thanthiram and The Gray Man – both involve the good guys attacking the castle of the villains. In the Tamil film, the veshti-clad Suruli (Dhanush) takes on the white supremacist Peter Sprott (James Cosmo) and his gang. Composer Santhosh Narayanan’s composition “Naan Dhaan Da Mass” adds to the already heroic sequence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Polladhavan: The Indian Bruce Lee

Among many things that have made Polladhavan, the directorial debut of Vetri Maaran, age well is the funky editing and the final fight choreography by Rambo Rajkumar. Russo Brothers also said that Dhanush was initially referred to them as the ‘Indian Bruce Lee’. Watch this climax sequence between Dhanush and Daniel Balajee to know why:

Velai Illa Pattadhaari (VIP) 1: More of chiselled Dhanush

Here’s more of the Indian Bruce Lee! Dhanush does love flaunting his lean-yet-chiselled body, doesn’t he? The Tamil actor might have now become this Hollywood actor, but he will always be known as the ‘thara local’ VIP (Vellaiyilla Pattadhari) among his fans. Also, this film is when DnA (a popular term used for Dhanush and Anirudh combo) peaked. All hopes are on Thiruchitrambalam, which brings back the hit combo of Dhanush and Anirudh after seven years.

Asuran: Saadhu Mirandaal!

Dhanush won the Best Actor award for his performance in Asuran at the 67th National Film Awards. When it comes to the best fight sequence in Asuran, there’s a Tamil proverb that sums it up. The adage goes: “Saadhu mirandaal kaadu kollaadhu”, meaning when a sage goes wild, the forest can’t take it. In this pre-interval fight sequence, Sivasaami (Dhanush) finally loses his Zen state and takes up the spear.

The Kolaveri boy in action

The fight sequence from Pattas, where Dhanush takes on a boxer with the traditional martial arts Adi Murai, and the one-on-one combat from Padikathavan will surely make it to any list of top Dhanush fights. However, this crazy and sporadically funny fight from Dhanush’s 3 (which featured the hit song “Kolaveri Di”) is overlooked. So, I thought I should shed some light on it. Here it is:

ALSO READ: |The Gray Man movie review: Despite two charismatic leads and an efficient Dhanush, the film is just serviceable

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra breaks silence after film's box office failure, says he couldn't 'handle the hate and rage'

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad
Ranveer Singh, unclad
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement