Can’t get over Dhanush’s Avik San’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here are 5 other fight sequences of the actor

“How do the Russo Brothers know me?” It’s one question Dhanush kept asking all the crew and cast members of the recently-released Netflix film The Gray Man, in which he plays a formidable assassin named Avik San. Well, it turns out that Russo Brothers, known for their Marvel films, have actually seen a few of Dhanush’s fight sequences in the past – some of which even inspired them while making their superhero films.

In an interview with ET Times, Joe Russo said, “It was interesting that while we were working on the Marvel movies, we would research action sequences from other films as inspiration and look for ideas. A lot of times we’d look at clips from other movies. I noticed that we would see a lot of clips of Dhanush in action. After seeing two or three clips, I was like, ‘Who is this?’ That’s how we came to know Dhanush. Dhanush inspired a couple of sequences and hand-to-hand combat scenes in those movies.” Well, we would not know the exact Dhanush films that inspired Marvel movies, but we hope they are among the list of fight sequences we have come up with on his 39th birthday.

Jagamae Thanthiram: Taking on the White Power

There’s an eerie similarity between the final showdown of Jagamae Thanthiram and The Gray Man – both involve the good guys attacking the castle of the villains. In the Tamil film, the veshti-clad Suruli (Dhanush) takes on the white supremacist Peter Sprott (James Cosmo) and his gang. Composer Santhosh Narayanan’s composition “Naan Dhaan Da Mass” adds to the already heroic sequence.

Polladhavan: The Indian Bruce Lee

Among many things that have made Polladhavan, the directorial debut of Vetri Maaran, age well is the funky editing and the final fight choreography by Rambo Rajkumar. Russo Brothers also said that Dhanush was initially referred to them as the ‘Indian Bruce Lee’. Watch this climax sequence between Dhanush and Daniel Balajee to know why:

Velai Illa Pattadhaari (VIP) 1: More of chiselled Dhanush

Here’s more of the Indian Bruce Lee! Dhanush does love flaunting his lean-yet-chiselled body, doesn’t he? The Tamil actor might have now become this Hollywood actor, but he will always be known as the ‘thara local’ VIP (Vellaiyilla Pattadhari) among his fans. Also, this film is when DnA (a popular term used for Dhanush and Anirudh combo) peaked. All hopes are on Thiruchitrambalam, which brings back the hit combo of Dhanush and Anirudh after seven years.

Asuran: Saadhu Mirandaal!

Dhanush won the Best Actor award for his performance in Asuran at the 67th National Film Awards. When it comes to the best fight sequence in Asuran, there’s a Tamil proverb that sums it up. The adage goes: “Saadhu mirandaal kaadu kollaadhu”, meaning when a sage goes wild, the forest can’t take it. In this pre-interval fight sequence, Sivasaami (Dhanush) finally loses his Zen state and takes up the spear.

The Kolaveri boy in action

The fight sequence from Pattas, where Dhanush takes on a boxer with the traditional martial arts Adi Murai, and the one-on-one combat from Padikathavan will surely make it to any list of top Dhanush fights. However, this crazy and sporadically funny fight from Dhanush’s 3 (which featured the hit song “Kolaveri Di”) is overlooked. So, I thought I should shed some light on it. Here it is: