The Family Man actor Priyamani’s marriage to Mustafa Raj invalid, claims his first wife

The legal validity of Priyamani’s marriage has reportedly been challenged by her husband Mustafa Raj’s first wife in court. As per a newspaper report, Mustafa’s first wife Ayesha has claimed that even though they have been separated for a long time, their marriage was never legally dissolved.

“Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani’s marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor,” Ayesha told Times of India.

Mustafa, however, has accused Ayesha of playing with his emotions. He has two children from his first marriage and he claimed he has been regularly paying child care to Ayesha. His first wife has reportedly sued both Priyamani and Mustafa.

Neither Mustafa nor Priyamani have publicly commented about the case yet. Priyamani tied the knot with Mustafa in a private wedding ceremony in 2017.

While Priyamani is a household name down south, her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s hit spy series The Family Man has made her a known face in other parts of the country.

She was last seen in Narappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Asuran. She has also played a key role in the upcoming period film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgan.