Thambi full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Thambi is available on Tamilrockers.

Thambi, a Tamil thriller starring Karthi, Jyothika and Sathyaraj, has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers is the Piratebay of India, and has has a similar reputation in India that Piratebay has in the US. Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts, Tamilrockers operates with impunity. Nearly every ISP (internet service provider) has banned it, and yet it continues under different domain names and other people access it using proxy servers.

As the name suggests, it was earlier limited to only Tamil movies, but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films

Thambi was given 2.5 stars by Indianexpress.com critic S Subhakeerthana. She wrote, “But despite great performances and a compelling story, Thambi doesn’t offer a wholesome cinematic experience like Drishyam or Papanasam. Often the narrative seems disconnected. Thambi is not as efficient at hiding some of its other shortcomings, like the romantic angle involving Saravanan and Sanjana (Nikhila Vimal). Every major twist and turn in the script is just narrated to us, not shown. Even today, without revisiting Papanasam, I can discuss my favourite scenes. That way, Thambi doesn’t give any particularly memorable scenes or even lines. Really, the film’s biggest accomplishment is the manner in which it compels you to expect the unexpected, even as you begin to predict what’s going to happen next—which plays both to the advantage and disadvantage of the film.”

“Papanasam also worked because of the songs and background score. Thambi fails in this aspect, too. One of the film’s weak links is the absence of tension, ‘sound-wise’,” Subhakeerthana added.

