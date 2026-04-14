Days after leak, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan illegally broadcasted on local television channel in Coimbatore; cable operator arrested

The Coimbatore police arrested a cable operator for illegally broadcasting H Vinoth’s upcoming, much-delayed film Jana Nayagan, starring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, on a local television channel. The channel belongs to the cable network Rasi, owned by S Palanisamy, a 44-year-old resident of Karumathampatti.

The illegal broadcast took place days after Jana Nayagan was leaked on the internet. Palanisamy has been arrested under sections of the Copyright Act, Information Technology Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

As per The Hindu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party member Mohanapriya’s office alerted the police after the leaked print of Jana Nayagan had been broadcasted on a Rasi channel on April 11 till 21 minutes post the interval. The police took swift action, raided Palanisamy’s office, and also seized four hard disks and a computer as evidence. An investigation will now determine how Palanisamy got hold of the leaked print of Jana Nayagan in the first place.