Thalapathy Vijay finishes filming for Beast, see wrap-up photo

South star Thalapathy Vijay has completed shoot of his upcoming film Beast, the producers announced on Saturday. The Tamil-language movie is a comedy-action thriller, being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sun Pictures, who is backing Beast, shared the news of Vijay wrapping up the shoot on their official Twitter handle, alongside a picture of the actor and director.

“Here’s a special moment from Thalapathy @actorvijay’s last day of shoot for #Beast with director @Nelsondilpkumar @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @manojdft @nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastShootWrap,” the tweet read.

Dilipkumar, best known for Kolamaavu Kokila, shared the same photograph on his social media account and expressed his excitement over working with Vijay. “#absolutepleasure @actorvijay @sunpictures,” he wrote. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, who returns to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years.

Beast is scheduled to be released in 2022.