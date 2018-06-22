Happy birthday Vijay: Five songs to celebrate the dancing superstar

Happy birthday Joseph Vijay: Over decades, Vijay has entertained us with his scintillating dance moves matching some of the best choreographers in the industry. Happy birthday Joseph Vijay: Over decades, Vijay has entertained us with his scintillating dance moves matching some of the best choreographers in the industry.

Happy birthday Vijay: It isn’t an exaggeration to call Thalapathy Vijay, a dancing superstar. Known for his exceptional dancing skills, Vijay’s agile moves have always been a pleasure to watch on screen and the dancing has just become better with age. Over decades, Vijay has entertained us with his scintillating dance moves matching some of the best choreographers in the industry. In fact, Vijay skills are so well-known that most of his films have a song that provides scope for him to flex his dancing muscles. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are some of our favourite from the dancing Thalapathy.

Nilavu Paatu:

Vijay’s Nilavu Paatu changed how Kollywood saw dance numbers. Nobody else could have carried a yellow blazer with equal elan. The star also aces a uniquely choreographed couple dance piece that still holds a lot of charm and awe for the viewer.

Aal Thotta Bhoopathi:

This song from Youth features not just one but two incredible dancers. Vijay joins hands with Simran in this energised dance number which instantly became a rage. One of the most popular songs from Vijay’s films, Aal Thotta Bhoopathi not only has some great dance moves but also gets anyone who listens to it to get up and dance.

Thaamthakka Dheemthakka:

From the album of Thirumalai, Vijay pairs with choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence in this number. Known to be one of the best in Kollywood, Lawrence has been the man behind several memorable dance moves. It is definitely not an easy task to dance with an extraordinary dancer. But Vijay holds his own and more than matches Lawrence’s flexibility.

Palaanadhu Palaanadhu:

From the album of Vijay’s Kuruvi, the breakneck pace of this number makes it an all-time favourite. Known for his melodies, Vidyasagar kicks up absolute frenzy with this song. Not to mention, Vijay’s footwork which can tame any musical beast.

Ella Pugazhum Iraivanukke:

This one is from the shelves of AR Rahman, with the line which interestingly became the music legend’s refrain at award shows. The philosophical or the motivational nature doesn’t impede from the song and its video doling out a good dose of entertainment. A number with breathtaking pace, Vijay’s dance moves combine ‘message’ with ‘masala’ in the right way.

