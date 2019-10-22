Top 5 most memorable anthems by AR Rahman for Thalapathy Vijay

Music composer AR Rahman and actor Vijay are two distinctive figures in the South Indian film industry. Their contribution to Kollywood, in their respective fields, has been immense and they enjoy a large fan following. Though both Vijay and Rahman have been active for over a decade, the two have worked together in only five movies.

Rahman composed the music for Udhaya in 2004 and then after three years, composed the songs and background score for Azhagiya Tamil Magan. Even though the movie was a failure, the songs went on to become one of the best for Vijay. The two however did not collaborate again till 2017 in Mersal, which was helmed by Atlee.

Let us take a look at the five most memorable songs Rahman has composed for Vijay.

1) “Ellapugazhum” – Azhagiya Tamil Magan

Almost all Vijay movies have an introduction number for the star. The elements of the song are always the same, foot tapping music and a chance for Thalapathy to show off his sleek dancing skills. The success of “Ellapugazhum” from ATM may well have started this trend. The youth anthem, crooned by Rahman himself, still continues to be one of the most popular Vijay numbers, thanks to the motivational lyrics, choreography and of course, the fast paced music.

2) “Alaporaan Tamizhan” – Mersal

Another favourite among fans, “Alaporaan Tamizhan” was sung by Kailash Kher, Sathyaprakash, Pooja AV, and Deepak. The song has clocked in over a 100 million views on YouTube since its release in 2017. The very colourful and well-shot video along with the sweet chemistry between Vijay and Nithya Menon, manages to keep us hooked throughout. As the song speaks about Tamil pride and uses a lot of native instruments from Tamil Nadu, it has struck a chord among the people here and that’s why it is easy to keep going back to “Alaporaan Tamizhan”.

3) “Simtaangaran” – Sarkar

Sung by Bamba Bakiya, Vipin Aneja and Aparna Narayanan, “Simtaangaran” became popular because of its peppy music and lyrics (penned by Vivek) that are mostly gibberish but fun nonetheless. The upbeat dance number is punctuated by a melodious part but it still works, thanks to Rahman. The video is a treat for Vijay fans as the actor shakes a leg while looking effortless and stylish throughout.

4) Thiruvallikeni Rani – Udhaya

Udhaya was the first movie that Rahman composed for Vijay in 2004. This isn’t a memorable movie for the actor as it fared averagely at the box office. Even the soundtrack wasn’t a huge hit but “Thiruvallikeni Rani” a hidden gem for Vijay fans to take a walk down memory lane.

5) “Verithanam” – Bigil

Saving the best for the last is this track from Vijay’s upcoming movie Bigil. “Verithanam” marks the first time Vijay has sung for the composer. The song is made in true Vijay style and even though the makers haven’t released the video yet, it is safe to assume that Vijay is going to dance his heart out in this upbeat dance number. “Verithanam” is already an enormous hit and is going to go down as one of the most fun Vijay numbers to exist.