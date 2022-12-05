scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Thalapathy 67: Vijay and Trisha reunite after 14 years in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

Thalapathy 67 is one of the most-awaited movies in Vijay's career as it's expected to be part of the cinematic universe that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is building.

Thalapathy 67Vijay and Trisha to share screen space in Thalapathy 67.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s next film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, was launched on Monday in Chennai’s AVM Studios. The makers put in place strict media restrictions to prevent leaks online. The production company Seven Screen Studio will soon release the pictures and details of the cast and crew through its official channels.

However, an interesting update about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has surfaced on social media. The film will star Trisha as the female lead. “#Thalapathy67 – After fourteen years , #ThalapathyVijay and @trishtrashers to screen space! Excited for this fantastic combo,” tweeted industry tracker Rajasekar.

If that’s true, Vijay and Trisha will be uniting again on the screen after a gap of 14 years. The last film in which the duo shared screen space was Kuruvi. The 2008 action film was based on SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Chatrapathi. The duo have worked together in blockbusters such as Thirupaachi, Ghilli and Aathi. The 2004 film Ghilli was one of the biggest hits in both the careers of Vijay and Trisha.

Thalapathy 67 is one of the most-awaited movies in Vijay’s career as it’s expected to be part of the cinematic universe that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is building, which fans have named Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU. If Thalapathy 67 also belongs to that universe, then it opens the possibility of Vijay appearing on screen with Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi and Fahadh Faasil, who are already connected to LCU. Kaithi and Vikram are the two films which already exist in LCU.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:06:46 pm
