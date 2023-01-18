Thalapathy 67 update will be out in a week: Here are other developments in Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

Varisu didn’t exactly turn out to be a unanimous hit. Though the box office collection of the film tells a different story, the general consensus is that it didn’t turn out to be an undebatable hit like Vijay’s Master or Bigil. Hence, all eyes are on director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is teaming up with Vijay for the second time for the film, tentatively titled, Thalapathy 67. Ever since the movie was announced, fans have been waiting for some official confirmations on the cast and crew of the project. According to the film’s producer Lalit Kumar, the wait will be over in a matter of ten days.

It was earlier said that Thalapathy 67 updates will be out after the release of Varisu. When Lalit was asked about the same, he told reporters, “Please wait for ten days. All the announcements would be made one by one.”

Other updates about Thalapathy 67:

Meanwhile, director Mysskin, who is playing a pivotal role in Thalapathy 67, spilled some beans about the film confirming that it has already gone on floors. Mysskin said that he was part of an action sequence and Vijay had pulled it off well. He said, “It was a great fight sequence, and he (Vijay) left me with a bloody mouth. I have also fought well with a physique like mine. Lokesh Kanagaraj is a precise filmmaker. He only shoots the moments between A and B and doesn’t teach acting to actors. I liked it about him. Some directors teach acting usually. He doesn’t make actors feel bored and gives us a good space. The film is also interesting and it has a very good crew.”

Is Thalapathy 67 part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

One of the biggest questions in fans’ minds is whether or not Thalapathy 67 is part of the same universe, fondly called Lokesh Cinematic universe (LCU), as Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Karthi’s Kaithi. Earlier, in an interview with a Malayalam channel, actor Narain, who was part of both Vikram and Kaithi, confirmed that Thalapathy 67 is part of LCU. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from Lokesh or the makers.

A new addition

It is also said that Janany, a Sri Lankan, who shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, is playing a part in the film. When a news portal reached out to the actor seeking confirmation, she said that she can’t divulge any information about the movie before the official confirmation from the makers.

Other speculations

Other actors who are rumoured to be part of Thalapathy 67 are Trisha, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, and Malayalam star Nivin Pauly. When Trisha was asked about her role in the film, the Raangi actor said, “You will know in a few weeks whether I am doing both films or not. Or which films I’m in and which I’m not. All of this will be available soon. I don’t want to discuss it because it is not my place to do so. As you can see, Vijay and Ajith are not discussing their upcoming films. It’s a request from the production companies. They should make an announcement whenever they believe it is appropriate.”

Things that stand confirmed about Thalapathy 67:

Advertisement

So far it is confirmed that Gautham Vasudev Menon is part of Thalapathy 67, which was confirmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj during the Galatta Roundtable. Other than that, it is also confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the songs for Thalapathy 67.