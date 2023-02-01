Thalapathy 67 launched with a pooja; Vijay, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan and others in attendance. Watch

It’s raining Thalapathy 67 updates on Twitter. Seven Screen Studio, the makers of Vijay’s film, are treating fans to new information about the movie since January 31. They have so far unveiled all the cast members of the film, and now a video from the pooja of Thalapathy 67 is out.

The highlight of the video is it shows Trisha and Vijay together after a long time. Trisha looked gorgeous in the sandal colour saree, while Vijay kept it simple with a dark olive shirt and jeans. Other than the two leads, the event was also attended by actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand, who are part of the film.

Directors Karthik Subbaraj and Pushkar also graced the event. Here’s the video:

Thalapathy 67 is the second collaboration of actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the 2021 blockbuster Master. The movie also features Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Sandy.

It is speculated that Thalapathy 67 is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which also has Vikram and Kaithi in it. However, the makers are yet to confirm the speculations. After Thalapathy 67, Lokesh is expected to start Kaithi 2 with Karthi, which follows the ex-convict Dilli.