As Thalapathy 66 begins shoot, Rashmika Mandanna’s old tweet hoping to ‘work with’ Vijay goes viral

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been cast opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 66. The makers announced the big news earlier this week, with the shoot kicking off on Tuesday, to mark Rashmika’s 26th birthday. And while fans couldn’t hold their excitement about the pairing, an old tweet of Rashmika has gone viral where she had expressed desire of working with Vijay some day.

The particular tweet of Rashmika is dated November 27, 2018. It addresses reports that she had signed a movie with Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee back then. Quashing all rumours, Rashmika had shared that she wishes to work with the two stalwarts in future. The tweet read, “A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir’s and Atlee sir’s film but since that’s not happening this time, I hope I get to work with them soon. I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you. I will definitely make a debut there soon. I love you all very much.”

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the movie went on floors in Chennai with a prayer ceremony. It is Tamil superstar Vijay’s 66th film that’ll be simultaneously shot in Telugu as well.

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial also stars actor-politician R Sarath Kumar. It is produced by Dil Raju. Thalapathy 66 marks Vijay’s first collaboration with Rashmika and music composer Thaman. Sharing her happiness, Rashmika tweeted, “There we have it. can’t believe this is happening but soooo kicked about this.”

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna also has Pushpa 2: The Rule and an untitled Telugu project with Dulquer Salmaan in her kitty.