Varisu first look: Vijay is ‘The Boss’ in Vamshi Paidipally film

The first look poster of Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming movie was released on the eve of his 48th birthday. The film, which was tentatively called Thalapathy 66, has been titled Varisu, which means heir. The tag line under the title reads, ‘The Boss Returns’.

The poster features Vijay in a regal pose. The actor looks sharp in an expensive suit. Everything about his look screams generational wealth and modern-day royalty.

Varisu is written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Judging by the poster, we can assume that Vijay plays the role of an NRI returning to his motherland. The director’s last film was Maharshi, which had Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie, about a highly ambitious businessman developing a conscience and spending his life in service of his homeland, released in 2019 and became a hit at the box office. If Vamshi could deliver a hit for Mahesh, then he could very well score a bigger hit with Vijay.

Varisu is being shot in Tamil in Hyderabad. However, it’s also safe to assume that the movie will also have a Telugu version, given that the majority of the cast and crew involved with the project originally belong to the Telugu film industry.

Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha. The film is expected to arrive in cinemas during Sankranti/Pongal festival next year.