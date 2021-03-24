Thalapathy 65: Pooja Hegde returns to Tamil cinema with Vijay’s next

Director Nelson Dilipkumar on Wednesday announced that Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in his next film, which stars Thalapathy Vijay. The film, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Thalapathy 65 will be her maiden collaboration with Vijay. It also marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012 and later she became a popular choice in the Telugu film industry.

Pooja was last seen in 2019’s hit film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She is also a part of the romantic drama, Radhe Shyam, in which she shares screen space with Prabhas.

The promos of Thalapathy 65 suggest that it will be an out-and-out action movie, involving a lot of gunfights. This will be the fourth film of Vijay for Sun Pictures banner. The production house has previously bankrolled Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar.

Nelson is presently waiting for his second directorial Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The film was supposed to release on March 26. However, the filmmakers postponed the release citing the Tamil Nadu elections, which are due on April 6. Now, the film is set to open in cinemas during the Ramzan holiday.

Vijay, meanwhile, is basking in the success of his last film Master. The film holds the distinction of reviving the business of box office across India during the pandemic. The film released during the Pongal holidays in January earlier this year. Despite the COVID scare and the 50 per cent cap on theatre occupancy, the film received a grand opening and created new box office records.