Thalapathy 64 eyes a summer 2020 release

Thalapathy fans are ecstatic as actor Vijay, who is currently busy shooting for Bigil, has just confirmed his next project.

Advertising

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 64, the film will be a mass entertainer, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Managaram fame. It is scheduled to go on floors after the Diwali release of Bigil.

“Yes! It’s official now #Thalapathy64 💪 thank u Vijay na🙏🏻😊 #Summer2020,” tweeted Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Producer S. Xavier Britto, who is bankrolling Thalapathy 64 under his banner XB Film Creators, said he is elated with the opportunity to work with Vijay after a long time. “Previously, I had the opportunity to produce three movies (Sendhoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva) of Thalapathy Vijay and I’m proud to inform you all officially, Thalapathy 64 will kick-start soon,” he said in a press statement.

The producer also promises to bring the films to theatres on April 2020, contrary to the last few years where Vijay has been dominating Diwali box office in Tamil Nadu. “Thalapathy 64 shoot is planned to commence by October 2019 and we promise to bring you a mass entertainer targeted for April 2020,” said the producer.

After Kaththi, music director Anirudh Ravichandran has been roped in to compose the music for Vijay starrer once again. Sathyan Sooryan, Philomin Raj and Satheesh Kumar will oversee cinematography, editing and art direction respectively. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.