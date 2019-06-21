Thalapathy 63 title and first look release LIVE UPDATES
Thalapathy 63 title and first look release: Here's what celebrities and fans are saying about the title and first look of the Atlee directorial, starring Vijay and Nayanthara.
The makers of the much-awaited Tamil film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, are unveiling its official name along with first look today. Directed by Atlee, the movie stars Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The music of Thalapathy 63 has been composed by AR Rahman, while Sony Music holds its music rights.
The film’s team will also reveal a second look poster at the midnight of Friday-Saturday.
Produced by Archana Kalpathi under her family’s banner AGS Entertainment, the film marks the third collaboration between Atlee and Vijay who have previously given hits like Theri and Mersal. The film also stars Vivekh, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Indhuja, Jackie Shroff and Reba Monica George.
Amritha Aiyer, who was seen in films like Padaiveeran and Kaali, had last month announced that she is joining the cast of this Atlee directorial. Amritha has worked with Atlee and Vijay in Theri.
Touted to be a sports drama, Atlee has retained the same technical team that worked with him in Mersal which includes editor Antony Ruben, stunt director Anla Arasu and art director Muthuraj. Lyricist Vivek has been roped in as well.
The film is set for a Diwali release this year.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about the title and first look release of Atlee-Vijay's Thalapathy 63.
Talking about being a part of Thalapathy 63, actor Vivekh said, "After Kuruvi (2008), I am collaborating with Vijay once again. He hasn’t changed at all. I love working with Atlee also. He is an asuran, and his style of working reminds me of his mentor Shankar—be it thought process or execution. I am having loads of fun on the sets."
Thalapathy 63 was hit by plagiarism allegations recently, when director Atlee was accused of copying its story from a short film made by another filmmaker. Director Shiva, who is yet to make his feature film debut, recently moved the South Indian Film Writers’ Association accusing Atlee of stealing his work.
According to reports, Shiva claimed that he had approached several big Kollywood production companies to turn his short film into a feature film. He believes that one of the companies must have leaked the story to Atlee.
The writers’ body, however, expressed its inability to investigate Shiva’s complaint citing procedural reasons. According to reports, the association can only take up complaints from members who have had membership in the union for at least six months. Given that Shiva’s doesn’t meet the prerequisite eligibility, the union has turned down his plea. However, Shiva has now moved the High Court on the same matter.