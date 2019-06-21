Thalapathy 63 title and first look release LIVE UPDATES

The makers of the much-awaited Tamil film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 63, are unveiling its official name along with first look today. Directed by Atlee, the movie stars Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The music of Thalapathy 63 has been composed by AR Rahman, while Sony Music holds its music rights.

The film’s team will also reveal a second look poster at the midnight of Friday-Saturday.

Produced by Archana Kalpathi under her family’s banner AGS Entertainment, the film marks the third collaboration between Atlee and Vijay who have previously given hits like Theri and Mersal. The film also stars Vivekh, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Indhuja, Jackie Shroff and Reba Monica George.

Amritha Aiyer, who was seen in films like Padaiveeran and Kaali, had last month announced that she is joining the cast of this Atlee directorial. Amritha has worked with Atlee and Vijay in Theri.

Touted to be a sports drama, Atlee has retained the same technical team that worked with him in Mersal which includes editor Antony Ruben, stunt director Anla Arasu and art director Muthuraj. Lyricist Vivek has been roped in as well.

The film is set for a Diwali release this year.