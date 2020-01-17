Thalaivi teaser: Arvind Swami recreates MGR swag

Thalaivi is helmed by Vijay. Thalaivi is helmed by Vijay.

Actor Arvind Swami on Friday unveiled the teaser of Thalaivi revealing his look as legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran. The promo was launched to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of the matinee idol, who was born on this day in 1917.

In the teaser, Swami can be seen recreating the MGR swag with the classic song “Naan Ungal Veetu Pillai” playing in the backdrop. The actor matches the costume, hairstyle and signature hand movements of MGR, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the demi-god of Tamil cinema.

Thalaivi is based on the life and times of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. And her story would be incomplete without talking about her relationship with MGR, who was instrumental in her success in both films and politics.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play the role of Jayalalithaa.

Talking about Arvind Swami as MGR, Thalaivi director Vijay said in a statement, “We are now completely drenched in extreme astonishment to find Arvind Swami give immense life to the legendary character. Apart from our inputs, he spent a lot of time and energy in getting to know more deeply about the legend’s life. Of course, MGR is still the most loved leader of zillions or else how would he become the only actor to be the recipient of Bharat Ratna Award. So, it’s been a journey of intense dedication for all of us in the team to pictorially represent his adorable deeds in celluloid version.”

Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh for Vibri Motion Pictures in association with Karma Media & Entertainment. The film will hit screens on June 26.

