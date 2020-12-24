Thalaivi new stills: Arvind Swami is ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ MGR

Arvind Swami as MGR in Thalaivi. (Photo: Twitter/Arvind Swami)

The makers of Thalaivi paid tribute to MG Ramachandran (MGR) on his death anniversary by releasing new stills of Arvind Swami from the Jayalalithaa biopic. Swami plays the role of the late film icon and Tamil Nadu chief minister in Thalaivi.

The actor took to Twitter to share his look and wrote, “It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today. #Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR.”

Talking about Thalaivi, producer Shaailesh R Singh said in a statement, “It was overwhelming to witness the warm response to the earlier looks of the film, whether for Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal as Jayalalithaa or our first look of MGR by Arvind Swami. With every accolade, our responsibility to deliver better and live up to audience’s expectations has been increasing. We have been extremely diligent about the details. We hope the audience continues to shower their love on the film.”

MGR was a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa. The actor-turned-politician formed the political party AIADMK, after quitting the DMK in 1972 and came back to power in Tamil Nadu in 1977. He was the chief minister of the state for ten consecutive years until his death on December 24, 1987.

Helmed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi has Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Jayalalithaa.

Apart from Arvind Swami and Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivi also stars Prakash Raj and Bhagyashree in prominent roles.

