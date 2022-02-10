Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth joins forces with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar

Sun Pictures will be bankrolling director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next film, which will star Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The production company released a video featuring Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth as part of the announcement. In the video, the trio can be seen dressed in black, striking cool poses.

The makers have kept details about the project under wraps.

“Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! (sic),” Nelson tweeted.

The upcoming movie is the 169th film in Rajinikanth’s career. And it is the second consecutive movie with Sun Pictures after last year’s Annaatthe.

Annaatthe was written and directed by Siva. The film released to mixed reviews but the makers claimed that it was a hit at the box office.

Nelson Dilipkumar, meanwhile, is fast becoming one of the most sought-after directors following the huge success of his last movie Doctor. He’s known for his dark comedy tropes and he has already finished a movie with Thalapathy Vijay. The movie, which has been titled Beast, is in the post-production stage. And it will hit screens in April. Beast is also bankrolled by Sun Pictures.