Thalaivar 168 likely to be titled Annatha?

While rumour mills are abuzz that Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Viswasam director Siva is titled Mannavan, we hear the team is considering to name it ‘Annatha’ – a colloquial Tamil equivalent for elder brother.

A source close to Thalaivar 168 says, “Currently, we are on a break, and the shooting will resume in the first week of February, which is expected to go on till March 15. Though Annatha is one of the options, it hasn’t been confirmed yet. Only the producers and Superstar know the title that has been locked.”

Touted to be a rural entertainer, Thalaivar 168 has music by D Imman and is produced by Sun Pictures. The production house had previously bankrolled Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Further, it’s being said that the introduction song could be sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. The veteran playback singer didn’t croon for Rajinikanth in Kaala and Kabali, but sang “Marana Mass” in Petta and “Chumma Kizhi” in Darbar. Both the films had music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The star cast of Thalaivar 168 includes Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish and Soori. Also, the latest reports suggest that Siddharth has joined the film. We hear that he will be paired opposite Keerthy Suresh. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Siddharth is also a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

