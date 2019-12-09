Keerthy Suresh to romance Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168

Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in Rajinikanth-Siva film. Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in Rajinikanth-Siva film.

Actor Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The movie is written and directed by Siva of Viswasam fame.

“Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey . From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures,” tweeted Keerthy Suresh on Monday.

It’s worth noting that Keerthy’s mother Menaka Suresh had played Rajinikanth’s romantic interest in Netri Kann, which came out in 1981.

Thalaivar 168 is expected to hit the floors soon. Meanwhile, comedian Soori has also been roped in to star alongside Rajinikanth.

“My biggest dream has come true. It gives so much joy when one gets to click a selfie with Thalaivar. But, I have got an opportunity to appear along with him throughout a film. I am at the peak of happiness,” said Soori, thanking the filmmakers for offering him the film.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, recently finished shooting for Darbar, which is his maiden collaboration with director AR Murugadoss.

