Thadam trailer: Arun Vijay is the killer?

Actor Jayam Ravi on Tuesday released the new trailer of upcoming film Thadam, which stars Arun Vijay in the lead role. The promo promises a nail-biting investigative thriller by Magizh Thirumeni, who has written the screenplay as well.

The promo suggests Arun Vijay’s character might have a dark side. And the trailer has been edited to encourage the audience to think that the protagonist might be the real killer in the murder investigation. However, it may very well be a ruse.

Thadam is inspired by real-life incidents and through this film, director Magizh is said to have made an effort to examine the human nature that pushes one to commit a crime.

Thadam is the second collaboration of Arun and Magizh after action thriller Thadaiyara Thaakka, which came out in 2012. The film also stars Smruthi Venkat, Yogi Babu, Sonia Aggarwal and Vidya Pradeep in important roles. Newcomer Arun Raj has scored the music, and cinematographer Gopinath has shot the thriller.

The film will hit the screens on March 1.

Arun Vijay has been making the right career moves with the choice of his films. He was last seen in director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, in which he shared screen space with Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Jyothika, Prakash Raj among others.

Arun has also worked in Telugu star Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho. He is also reportedly in talks with director Gautham Menon, who created Arun’s most memorable character Victor Manohar for Yennai Arindhaal (2015).