Thadam trailer: This Arun Vijay thriller has got our attention

The trailer of upcoming film Thadam, which roughly translates to “evidence”, was released on Monday. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the crime thriller stars Arun Vijay in the lead role.

The trailer begins with a budding romance between characters played by Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope and soon turns into a nightmare. We understand that Arun’s character is connected to a crime and is in the middle of an emotional turmoil. Surprisingly, the trailer does not pack too much action, as it tries to draw our attention to the suspense in the story, which leaves us pretty intrigued.

Thadam is based on a real-life incident and director Magizh makes an effort to examine what pushes one to commit a crime.

Watch Thadam trailer here:

Thadam is the second collaboration of Arun and Magizh after 2012 action thriller Thadaiyara Thaakka. The film also stars Smruthi Venkat, Yogi Babu, Sonia Aggarwal and Vidya Pradeep in important roles. Newcomer Arun Raj has scored the music.

Arun Vijay will be next seen in soon-to-be-released director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The trailer that was released on Saturday has sent the expectations soaring high. Arun is part of a star-studded cast that includes Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Jyothika, Prakash Raj among others.

Arun has also worked in Telugu star Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho. He is in talks with director Gautham Menon, who created Arun’s most memorable character Victor Manohar for Yennai Arindhaal (2015).

