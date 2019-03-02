Thadam full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Arun Vijay starrer Thadam hit screens on Friday. The film is facing competition from another small budget film 90 ml starring Oviya. Apart from this box office clash, the film is also facing the piracy threat. Yes, Thadam has been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Thadam stars Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep. Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release.

In the recent past, many films have been leaked by Tamilrockers. Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ site.

Despite action by law enforcement agencies and even interventions by the courts including the Madras High Court, Tamilrockers operates with impunity.

Thadam, meanwhile, has opened to good reviews. In her review, Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote, “At first glance, Thadam, inspired by real events, comes across as a pretty straightforward urban thriller. But as the layers peel, you discover it is cleverly written—in parts. It has a gripping screenplay and has all the trappings of a good murder mystery.”

She added, “Arun Vijay, whom we last saw playing Thyagu in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, is in top form and pulls off both roles with ease.”