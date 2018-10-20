TFPC’s anti-piracy cell suspends domains for pirating Vada Chennai and Sandakozhi 2

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai and Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 hit screens this week.

Tamil Film Producers Council’s (TFPC) anti-piracy cell has suspended a list of domains for pirating new releases Vada Chennai and Sandakozhi 2. The list of domains that have been suspended by the TFPC includes http://tamilrockers.hn, http://tamildbox.online, http://tmvplay.fun, http://tmrockers.pw, http://octloan.pw and http://goldminesmovies.online.

While Sandakozhi 2 features Vishal in the lead, Vada Chennai stars Dhanush as the main protagonist. This is not the first time that the Tamil film industry is facing issues related to piracy. Aditi Balan’s Aruvi had to battle piracy after the film was leaked on the internet only a day after its release. Samantha’s U Turn, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Seema Raja were leaked online as well.

While Sandakozhi 2 has received average reviews, Dhanush’s Vada Chennai is being praised by critics and the audience alike. “It is not the story that stands out in Vada Chennai. It is how beautifully Vetrimaaran has captured the lifestyle of a place, which is so close and yet so far away from the advancement of modern civilization,” indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar wrote in his review of the movie.

