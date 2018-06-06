After Simmba, Temper now gets a Tamil remake

Vishal has bought the rights of Telugu film Temper for Tamil remake. Vishal has bought the rights of Telugu film Temper for Tamil remake.

Tamil superstar Vishal, who is basking in the success of his cyber thriller Irumbu Thirai, has bought the Tamil remake rights of Puri Jagannath’s Telugu hit Temper. The original film featured Junior NTR as a hot-headed corrupt cop who befriends a gang lord. “I wanted to remake Temper into Tamil as it deals with the theme of child rape. I feel it’s very important for actors to use their audiences’ support to raise issues through and beyond entertainment,” he said.

Vishal’s film, to be directed by Irumbi Thirai director PS Mithran, will undergo many changes in the transition. “We are looking at an entirely different interpretation of the story. Our Tamil version of Temper would be completely different from the original,” he said.

Interestingly, the same film is being remade in Hindi as Simmba with Ranveer Singh playing the cop. The Hindi version will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and is to be produced by Karan Johar.

Talking about the film, Ranveer Singh had earlier said, “Sangram Bhale Rao aka Simmba… He is a cop in the film. I am really very excited about collaborating with Rohit Shetty, more than anyone else. He is the king of masala films, which are loved more than any other films. So this is something I believe I was born to do and I am looking forward to it.” While Rohit Shetty’s film stars Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, the cast of Vishal’s film has not been revealed yet.

Temper, a 2015 release, revolved around two people — Daya, a corrupt police officer earning illegal money by leveraging his capacity as an official and an influential smuggler Waltair Vasu with whom Daya joins hands. The film received rave reviews for the performances.

(With inputs of IANS)

