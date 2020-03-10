Teddy teaser: Talking teddy bear, kicking hero

Teddy seems to be inspired by director Seth MacFarlane’s Ted movie franchise. Teddy seems to be inspired by director Seth MacFarlane’s Ted movie franchise.

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan is at it again. He has again taken inspiration from a Hollywood movie and seems to have turned in a typical Tamil ‘masala’ potboiler. The teaser of his upcoming directorial Teddy was released on Tuesday. Starring Arya in the lead, the movie also has a teddy bear, which can talk, move and behave like a typical chocolate-boy hero of Tamil cinema.

The teaser opens with a villain telling us that he owns a Rs 25 lakh swiss watch and somehow draws parallel to the crooked business that he does internationally. He seems to be in the business of human trafficking. And Arya plays the action hero, who is determined to protect innocents from the clutches of the villain. And suddenly, the narration takes an unexpected turn as a teddy bear comes knocking on our hero’s door. What is a talking teddy doing in a movie about a global criminal network that abducts young girls from India? Now, you remember Tik Tik Tik, when the director made Indian astronauts crash land on moon after they ran out of fuel in their space shuttle en route to a space station? If you haven’t seen that movie yet, it really happens in the movie. Nobody is making it up.

In the teaser, we also see the hero is distracted by his new friendship with Teddy. He is eating ice creams, enjoying video games and just chilling. Now, who would save the girls from the bad guy? Maybe, Teddy with the help of the hero. The movie also stars Sayyeshaa as the female lead.

Teddy seems to be inspired by director Seth MacFarlane’s Ted movie franchise, in which a grown-up man strikes a lifelong friendship with a teddy bear that comes to life.

