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RJ Balaji apologises as Suriya’s Karuppu shows get cancelled, says ‘Issues will be resolved by 6 pm’
RJ Balaji breaks down in emotional video after Karuppu release stalls and shows get cancelled amid financial disputes.
Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was scheduled to release in theatres on May 14. However, the film’s release was thrown into uncertainty after its morning and afternoon shows were cancelled at the last minute, leaving fans disappointed and confused. Amid the chaos, filmmaker RJ Balaji shared an emotional video apologising to audiences, saying he never expected the situation to unfold this way.
Balaji posted the video on Instagram on Thursday afternoon while sitting inside a car. Visibly emotional, he addressed fans who had travelled long distances hoping to catch the film’s first-day-first-show screenings.
RJ Balaji’s emotional message as Karuppu release gets delayed
In the video, RJ Balaji said, “I hope this is the last update. I am really sorry to all the fans. This shouldn’t have happened. I am sorry to everyone in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and other places who travelled long distances this morning to watch Karuppu in theatres. It should not have come to this. People watch movies to forget the worries in their lives. I am really sorry to all those who were stressed after learning that they couldn’t watch the film. I never expected this to happen.”
Balaji then expressed hope that the issues delaying the release would finally be resolved by evening. “I am hopeful that all the issues will be resolved by 6 pm today and that the film will finally release.”
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Speaking about his emotional connection to the film, the director said he had always imagined Karuppu releasing on May 14 and becoming a blockbuster.
“I had always envisioned Karuppu releasing on May 14 and becoming a blockbuster. I truly manifested this. And even now, I believe God will ensure that the film reaches audiences today. A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has done so much. Sorry for the delay, and sorry for making you go through this stress.”
He concluded the message with yet another apology to fans, while expressing confidence that the film would eventually reach theatres.
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“So once again, I am sorry for the delay and for putting all of you through this stress and disappointment. But I genuinely believe it will all be worth it in the end. The film will arrive this evening, and I hope you all will like it. God is with us. All will be good. I am sorry again.”
Earlier in the day, after the cancellation of the 9 am shows, RJ Balaji had also posted on X saying that he did not yet have a “concrete answer” regarding the delay and that the producers were trying their best to resolve the hurdles. He added that the film had battled several challenges throughout its 32-month journey and expressed faith that things would eventually work out.
Reason behind the delay
SCREEN has learnt that the issue extends far beyond operational delays. According to sources from the production team, the Tamil Nadu distributors’ federation urged theatres to stop or cancel screenings of Karuppu over unresolved losses linked to Japan, the 2023 Karthi-starrer produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.
“The distributors’ federation has urged theatres to either stop or cancel screenings for Karuppu, citing massive losses suffered by distributors from Karthi’s movie Japan, which was produced by the same production house,” a source from the production team told SCREEN.
The source further claimed that distributors in Tamil Nadu were demanding compensation for losses estimated at nearly Rs 25 crore that allegedly remain unsettled.
There is also an additional financial dispute involving unpaid dues of around Rs 10 crore between Dream Warrior Pictures and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors’ Association. Pending location charges related to EVP Studios near Chennai are also said to be unresolved.
Another source claimed that producer SR Prabhu had borrowed large sums and was yet to clear those dues. While Prabhu declined to comment on the matter, SCREEN has learnt that Dream Warrior Pictures and Suriya are currently in discussions with the distributors’ federation in an effort to resolve the issue amicably.
Although evening shows of Karuppu continue to appear on BookMyShow, they could also face cancellation and ticket refunds if the issue remains unresolved.
About Karuppu
Karuppu features Suriya in the lead role of Karuppuswamy, while RJ Balaji and Trisha Krishnan play rival lawyers locked in conflict. The film also marks Suriya and Trisha’s reunion after 21 years, following their previous collaboration in Aaru directed by Hari. Karuppu is Balaji’s third directorial project after Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham.
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