RJ Balaji apologises as Suriya’s Karuppu shows get cancelled, says ‘Issues will be resolved by 6 pm’

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was scheduled to release in theatres on May 14. However, the film’s release was thrown into uncertainty after its morning and afternoon shows were cancelled at the last minute, leaving fans disappointed and confused. Amid the chaos, filmmaker RJ Balaji shared an emotional video apologising to audiences, saying he never expected the situation to unfold this way.

Balaji posted the video on Instagram on Thursday afternoon while sitting inside a car. Visibly emotional, he addressed fans who had travelled long distances hoping to catch the film’s first-day-first-show screenings.

RJ Balaji’s emotional message as Karuppu release gets delayed

In the video, RJ Balaji said, “I hope this is the last update. I am really sorry to all the fans. This shouldn’t have happened. I am sorry to everyone in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and other places who travelled long distances this morning to watch Karuppu in theatres. It should not have come to this. People watch movies to forget the worries in their lives. I am really sorry to all those who were stressed after learning that they couldn’t watch the film. I never expected this to happen.”