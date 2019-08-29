Team Thala 60 in talks with Ajay Devgn

If speculations are anything to go by, the makers of Thala 60 are in talks with Ajay Devgn to rope in him as the antagonist. According to sources, the bound script has reached Devgn but he’s yet to sign on the dotted line. It was said that the Bollywood actor was first approached for Indian 2.

Since Devgn had given dates for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, he couldn’t accept Shankar’s film. However, producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth are keen to bring Devgn on board.

Touted to be an action entertainer, we hear Ajith is playing a bike racer in Thala 60. But a few reports also suggest he may play a cop. Further, reports suggest that Thala 60 could be shot in the Middle East, South Africa and Budapest.

Recently, a photo of the Nerkonda Paarvai actor sporting a clean-shaven look was circulated online and his fans went gaga over it.

Thala 60 will go on floors from the first week of September, for which Ajith has undergone a makeover, shedding a few kilos. Though the makers haven’t made an official confirmation of the cast and crew, a little birdie tells indianexpress.com Jhanvi Kapoor might make her debut in Tamil cinema with this yet-to-be-titled venture. Apparently, it’s said Sridevi’s wish was to see Jhanvi star in an Ajith film.

In India, Tamil cinema is the second-biggest film industry after Bollywood. Maybe, that’s why actors from other languages are open to doing antagonist roles in Kollywood. Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Amrish Puri, Akshay Kumar, Nawazzudin Siddiqui, Rahul Bose, Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, Vidyut Jammwal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood and Bomman Irani are some of the Bollywood actors who have been featured in Tamil films in negative roles.