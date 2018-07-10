Tamizh Padam 2 sneak peek: Shiva trolls GST, Jallikattu protest and Tamil cinema

Tamizh Padam 2 sneak peek: Shiva meets people waiting at his house with a variety of problems. Tamizh Padam 2 sneak peek: Shiva meets people waiting at his house with a variety of problems.

Director CS Amudhan has been ramping up expectations around his upcoming spoof film Tamizh Padam 2 with new teasers and posters taking a dig at Tamil cinema. Just days ahead of its release, the makers have released a 2-minute-long sneak peek to give a sample of the wholesome spoof feast that Amudhan has whipped up.

The latest promo seems like a continuation of Naan Yaarumilla song, where we saw Shiva styled like Kamal Haasan from Thevar Magan, trying to contain an unrest, while mercilessly trolling the onscreen gods of the Tamil film industry. In the new sneak peek, he meets people waiting at his house with a variety of problems, ranging from 28 percent GST on cattle trade to US visa.

Amudhan has claimed that the sequence had to be removed from the final cut owing to ‘technical reasons.’ “This scene has been deleted from the movie due to some “technical issues” so please spread this far & wide (sic),” the director wrote on his Twitter page. Is it because the scene talks about GST? It sure feels like the director’s take on the Mersal controversy.

In the scene, Shiva makes some shockingly impossible promises like depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account so that they can foot the GST cost. And even promising a group of youngsters that he will speak with Steve Jobs about their visa issues clearly oblivious to Job’s death. He then takes a dig at Jallikattu issue and the fact that it takes three days to shoot a hero-introduction song.

Spoofing Vijay’s upcoming film Sarkar, Tamizh Padam 2 released a poster confirming the release date. The film, which was cleared by the censor board with a clean U certificate recently, will hit the screens on July 12. The film will lock horns with actor Karthi’s village drama Kadaikutty Singam at the box office.

Karthi plays a quintessential village hero in the film, which is directed by Pandiraj. And it is, indeed, a surprise that Amudhan has not released a poster spoofing Kadaikutty Singam yet.

