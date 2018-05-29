Tamizh Padam 2 trolls Rajinikanth’s 2.0?

The makers of Tamizh Padam 2 has released a hilarious press release explaining the reason behind postponing the film release. The makers of Tamizh Padam 2 has released a hilarious press release explaining the reason behind postponing the film release.

The filmmakers of upcoming spoof movie Tamizh Padam 2 on Monday put out a press release explaining the ‘real’ reason why the film did not arrive in cinemas on the date announced earlier. “We had earlier announced TP2.0 release date as May 25, but we had to push it due to technical reasons,” read the statement. And the reason behind the delay is said to be the extensive special effects work involved in the film. The filmmakers have seemingly taken a sarcastic dig at Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-delayed film, 2.0.

Rajinikanth’s mega-budget sci-fi film has been postponed several times since last year citing a huge amount of post-production, which is attributed to the CGI work that has been going on in many studios around the world.

“TP2.0 has huge amounts of visuals effects (CGI) work, mainly to show our lead actors in good light. Consequently, the work on our hero, biceps & shoulder had been outsourced to a studio in LA, California and the heroine, wrinkle removal and under-eye work to a studio in Amsterdam. Due to the massive amount of VFX required in these areas, we’ve had to reschedule our release but fear not, we plan to meet you soon in theatres! (sic),” the statement added.

And the note ends with a promise that the teaser of Tamil Padam 2 will be out soon.

Tamil Padam 2 makers have been promoting the film with their unique sense of humor and exceptional talent of trolling everyone in the good spirit. Going by the latest press release, even Rajinikanth is not safe from their unforgiving sarcasm.

The actual reason, however, is said to be the strike called by Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council, which brought the industry to a standstill for more than two months.

The official first look of #tp2point0 press release!!! the real reason for the delay of this magnum opus @csamudhan @sash041075 @actorshiva 🙏🏽🙏🏽 P.s indha presss release il varum matter yaaraiyum kuripiduvana alla!! pic.twitter.com/0JmY89nqWH — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 28, 2018

Tamizh Padam 2 is a sequel to blockbuster spoof movie, starring actor Siva, which came out in 2010. The film was a parody of many popular films in Tamil.

The film was officially launched on Thursday with the customary pooja in Chennai. Filmmaker CS Amudhan, who directed the first film, has also helmed the sequel. Aishwarya Menon plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Disha Pandey, Sathish, Santhana Bharathi, Manobala, R.Sundarrajan, Nizhalgal Ravi and Chethan among others. Composer Kannan has scored the music for the film, which is bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd