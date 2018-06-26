Tamizh Padam 2 song Naan Yaarumilla: CS Amudhan spares no one

Helmed by CS Amudhan, Tamizh Padam 2 is the sequel to the hit spoof film Tamizh Padam. Helmed by CS Amudhan, Tamizh Padam 2 is the sequel to the hit spoof film Tamizh Padam.

One thing is clear from what we have seen of Tamizh Padam 2. Nobody is going to be spared of CS Amudhan’s satire storm. If the trailer gave a glimpse, the latest single “Naan Yaarumilla” further amps up the expectations.

The single doesn’t work as a song but rather is a series of veiled and not-so-veiled digs at several top stars of Kollywood. CS Amudhan and his team have also stepped out of the realm of Kollywood to bring in some social issues that have dominated the Tamil Nadu socio-political climate. But then, as spoofs and satire goes, the digs are hilarious if you know who they are meant for. Non-Tamilians and people who don’t follow the cineverse with diligence might find it to be a rather awkward collection of one-liners that don’t really flow as a meaningful song.

Naan Yaarumilla is not just a clever satire of stars but also of the ‘hero introduction’ song genre. While the normal hero introduction song glorifies the hero as the universal person who can do anything, Siva claims to be ‘no one’. He further goes on to say that he has no ‘mass’.

Helmed by CS Amudhan, Tamizh Padam 2 is the sequel to the hit spoof film Tamizh Padam. The film stars Shiva, Iswarya Menon and Sathish among others. , Tamizh Padam 2 is expected to hit the screens in July.

