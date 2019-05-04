Tamilrockers leaks Ajith’s movies

Piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked a large collection of Tamil actor Ajith’s movies. The site is banned by every major internet service provider in the country and yet continues to operate through different domain names and proxy servers.

The collection includes Ajith’s movies from 1993 till 2017. Some of the movies in the collection are Amaravathi, Kadhal Mannan, Vaali, Amarkalam, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Dheena, Citizen, Red, Villain, Billa, Mankatha, Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam among others.

Tamilrockers regularly hosts illegally uploaded content like movies and TV shows, often as soon as they are released. After the most expensive Indian film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, was uploaded on Tamilrockers, the production house Lyca Productions filed an appeal at the Madras High Court.

The High Court then directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, among which more than 2000 were operated by Tamilrockers alone.

Tamilrockers has not even spared Bollywood and Hollywood films. Some Bollywood films it leaked in the recent past include Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Simmba and Zero. It has leaked even popular TV series like Sacred Games and Game of Thrones.

Tamilrockers has not only successfully evaded authorities, but it has also acquired an audience for itself. The site mostly uploads movies in high definition, due to which it remains in high demand.