Kanchana 3 leaked online by Tamilrockers

The latest Tamil release Kanchana 3 has leaked online by the piracy website Tamilrockers. Kanchana 3 stars Raghava Lawrence, Vedhika, Devadarshini, Sriman, Manobala, Kovai Sarala, Sathyaraj, Oviya, Soori, Kabir Duhan Singh and Yogi Babu among others.

Horror comedy Kanchana 3 is the fourth installment in the series that began in 2007. Raghava has amped up the formula that he used in his previous ventures.

Recent Bollywood release Kalank has also ended up on the piracy website Tamilrockers. Websites like Tamilrockers provide latest films for illegal download to their users. Though a lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace, piracy websites operate with impunity.

Many films that are leaked on websites like Tamilrockers suffer from significant financial losses as the availability of the film online draws lesser people to the cinemas.

Kanchana 3, meanwhile, opened to poor reviews. In her review, Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote, “Kanchana 3 is a frustratingly cringe-worthy piece of work masquerading as “horror comedy” that makes you squirm. Beware, this is a fine example of how sequels shouldn’t be made. It is high time Raghava Lawrence stopped making ill-conceived and badly-executed sequels.”