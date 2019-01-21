I feel blessed to have Ilaiyaraaja on board for my film: Vijay Antony

One music director scoring the music for films of other composer-actor isn’t a new trend. After Naachiyaar, Ilaiyaraaja will compose music for another composer-turned-actor. Last time, it was GV Prakash; this time, it is Vijay Antony. Titled Tamilarasan, this action-entertainer is directed by Babu Yogeswaran of Daas fame. The shoot for the film began recently in the city.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Vijay Antony says he is “playing a cop once again after Thimiru Pudichavan.” But he assures, “this is a totally different character.”

He elaborates, “I never thought I would collaborate with Raja sir. I am what I am today because of his music. In many interviews, I had told I don’t know music. And that is the truth. Till this date, I have followed only the ‘Ilaiyaraaja genre’, and that is what keeps me going. We have five songs in the film, and I am hopeful that I would get to sing at least one. Raja sir told me he is extremely satisfied with the way songs have come out. I feel blessed to have him compose music for my film.”

Tamilarasan will have Remya Nambeesan paired opposite Vijay Antony. “I don’t tend to repeat my roles in general, but I was too tempted to sign the film because of its content,” he adds.

Further, Vijay Antony says, “Ilaiyaraaja sir is a legend and his films like Udhiripookkal has inspired me to a great extent. In fact, that was the spark behind Naan. The audience rooted for me despite me being a not-so-good guy.”

While RD Rajasekhar is the cinematographer, Anal Arasu is choreographing the stunt sequences. Tamilarasan will be produced by Kousalya Rani under the banner SNS Movies. “The second schedule will start by next week, and we will be shooting in Chennai. Ever since I signed this film, I have been working out intensely,” Vijay Antony smiles.

The actor-composer also has Kolaigaran and Agni Siragugal in the pipeline.