Tamil TV actress Mahalakshmi ties the knot with producer Ravindhar Chandrasekharan, see photos

Tamil serial actress Mahalakshmi, known for TV soaps like Arasi, Chellamay, Vani Rani, and Anbe Vaa, married producer Ravindhar in a grand affair. Pictures from the wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. Ravindhar, who has produced films like Murungakkai Chips and Magalir Kallurium, shared the news on social media with pictures.

The wedding happened in Tirupati on Thursday morning with all the family members of Mahalakshmi and Ravindhar in attendance. He wrote in a light-hearted tone, “People say it will be great to find a girl who looks like ‘Mahalakshmi’, but what if you get Mahalakshmi herself? Coming soon live in FAT MAN FACTS. Kutty story with my pondatiiiii (Sic).”

Mahalakshmi also shared pictures on Instagram, and wrote, “I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you (sic).” Her fellow TV actors and celebrities wished them on their wedding.

Mahalakshmi and Ravindar collaborated recently for a film titled, Vidyum Varai Kaathiru. She was earlier married to Anil Kumar. The couple parted ways in 2019; they have a son together.