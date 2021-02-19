scorecardresearch
Friday, February 19, 2021
Tamil TV actor Indira Kumar found dead, suicide suspected

TV actor Indira Kumar was found dead on Friday. Police are investigating the matter.

February 19, 2021
Tamil TV actor Indira Kumar was apprenetly struggling to find acting jobs. (Representational)

Tamil television actor Indira Kumar was found dead on Friday at his friend’s residence in Chennai. As per reports, the actor went to visit his friend. He was found dead in the morning, and the friend immediately alerted the police. An investigation has been started and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The reason that drove Indira Kumar to suicide is not clear. He did not leave a ‘note’. According to reports, Indira Kumar, a Sri Lankan refugee, was working in a television serial in Chennai and was struggling to find acting opportunities. He is survived by his wife and son.

Earlier this month, actor Srivastava Chandrasekhar died by suicide. He was known for his work in Dhanush’s film Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta. He was also part of the Tamil web series Vallamai Tharayo.

 

