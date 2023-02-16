Tamil star Suriya meets Sachin Tendulkar, fans call it ‘million dollar picture’

Tamil actor Suriya took everyone by surprise with a picture of him with Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. On Thursday, the actor shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Respect & Love!!” Suriya is seen in a denim shirt and ivory trouser while the Little Master was in a multi-shade shirt and jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

It is unknown where and when the picture was taken. However, it is speculated that it might have been clicked during Sachin’s recent visit to Hyderabad for Hyderabad EPrix. Suriya has also been travelling to Mumbai frequently for his upcoming film Suriya 42, and he might have met Sachin on one of these trips.

Meanwhile, only four days ago, Sachin shared pictures of him with RRR star Ram Charan from Hyderabad EPrix, and wrote, “A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. Had a wonderful time cheering for @mahindraracing at the #HyderabadEPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India after a decade (sic).”

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram as drug kingpin Rolex. Other than Suriya 42, Suriya is also part of Vaadivasal, directed by Vetri Maaran. The film is delayed as Vetri is busy with his other project, Viduthalai. It is said that Suriya will also team up with Pa Ranjith for a film.